Framework for the 2024 deer gun season in North Dakota now set

The framework for the 2024 deer gun season in North Dakota has been set. The Game and Fish Department has made available 50,100 licenses to hunters, down 3,300 from last year. In addition, muzzleloader licenses decreased by 66 and restricted youth antlered mule deer licenses remained the same.

Total deer licenses are determined by harvest rates, aerial surveys, depredation reports, hunter observations, input at advisory board meetings, and comments from the public, landowners and department field staff.

