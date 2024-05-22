New Wildlife Management Area in Minnesota unveiled just miles from Rochester

In a land deal that took roughly two years to complete, the new Moon Valley Wildlife Management Area near Rochester is now open for business.
The Nature Conservancy and Trust for Public Land recently donated the 420-acre tract in Olmsted County to the Minnesota DNR. State officials said they hope the new WMA near Byron will spur outdoor recreation among traditional users (hunters, anglers, and trappers), as well as nonconsumptive outdoor recreationists such as birders, hikers, wildlife photographers, and others.