Tuesday, May 21st, 2024
Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Tuesday, May 21st, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Michigan DNR introduces new Paw Paw River State Game Area

Located a short distance from the cities of Kalamazoo and Benton Harbor, the state game area in Michigan will continue to provide opportunities to local hunters and trappers where public access is limited. (File photo courtesy of Michigan DNR)

Paw Paw, Mich. — The Michigan DNR announced the establishment of the Paw Paw River State Game Area, a new, 350-acre parcel in Van Buren County’s Waverly Township. The DNR will manage this area for wildlife habitat, protecting vulnerable species and enhancing public access to hunting lands and waterways in southwest Michigan.

“We are thrilled for this land purchase, as it reinforces our dedication and the dedication of our partners to wildlife conservation and better, broader access to public recreation,” said Mark Mills, southwest regional manager for the DNR Wildlife Division.

Named after its distinguishing geographical feature, the new state game area includes 1.2 miles of frontage on the Paw Paw River. The river stretches 68 miles through southwest Michigan, beginning at the village of Paw Paw and eventually joining the St. Joseph River near Benton Harbor.

Increased public access

Located a short distance from the cities of Kalamazoo and Benton Harbor, the state game area will continue to provide opportunities to local hunters and trappers where public access is limited. In Van Buren County, public hunting lands are scarce, with only .02 acres of public hunting land per capita. The property was previously.

