Michigan men arraigned in torture, illegal hunting case from Kalkaska

Nicholas Patnode, 19, and Zander Garrett, 20, were arraigned earlier this month in Kalkaska County District Court in Kalkaska for multiple wildlife violations that took place throughout Kalkaska County during October-November 2022.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers began the complex investigation in 2022 after receiving a tip through the DNR Report All Poaching hotline. Conservation officers discovered a group of individuals who had committed multiple wildlife crimes, including several counts of shooting deer from a motor vehicle, game-tagging violations and animal cruelty charges.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here