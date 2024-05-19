Important steps are required to land in Illinois’ fishing record book

Once in a blue moon, the fish at the end of the line of a long-fought battle is a personal best – and just may be a contender for a state record. Remarkably, from 2021 to 2022, 10 Illinois state records were broken, and already in 2024 one record-breaking fish has been certified.
Nerissa McClelland, a DNR fisheries biologist who also coordinates the Record Fish Program, explained that one reason for the increase in record-breaking fish is that “As a community, each and every day fish managers and scientists understand more about aquatic ecosystems and managing fish communities.”