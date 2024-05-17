Ohio Sea Grant funds yellow perch experiment

Yellow perch is currently a hot commodity, with retail prices well above $20 per pound at the fish markets. With wild supplies not sufficient to meet demand, there has been increased efforts in recent years to develop aquaculture techniques for the species.
Yet, traditional aquaculture comes with high operating expenses, water pollution concerns, and parasite and/or disease outbreaks, creating variable production. This makes profitability uncertain, which has limited interest in starting such operations in the Midwest.