Christine Thomas: Nest box ‘eggcitement’ at little cabin

I did a column for Wisconsin Outdoor News on bluebird nest boxes in early April.
At that time, we were planning to set out a few more boxes in locations that might be more conducive to bluebirds and less conducive to chickadees and tree frogs. A week later, my husband Stan and I went to Jay-Mar in Plover and purchased four very basic, locally built, wooden bluebird nest boxes. Stan had steel fence posts in inventory. We also made a stop to pick up some linseed oil, which is a recommended preservative for nest boxes.