Episode 486 – Big time turkey kill, Gov’s Opener Lake Pepin preview, “Tackle” Terry walleye tips

Minnesota’s Season A harvest during the 2024 spring wild turkey hunt rocketed past the previous record, so host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman break down what’s behind the great hunting so far this year. Other topics include the recent recent hubbub about chronic wasting disease in a medical journal, and Wisconsin sportsmen voting on forward-facing sonar. Then Jim Siewert from Lake City calls in to preview the 2024 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener on Lake Pepin next weekend. “Tackle” Terry Tuma spends a segment on the show offering some early season walleye angling tips. Finally, Tim Lesmeister and Drieslein discuss the recent hunting dog controversy involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.