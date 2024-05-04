An Amazon adventure leads to massive fish for Minnesotans

Adam Van Tassell and his 13-year-old son, Brock, are experts in exotic fishing travel. They’ve been to Brazil, Costa Rica, Belize, and other destinations around the world for once-in-a-lifetime fishing experiences.

Not surprisingly, the father-son duo’s YouTube fishing channel motto is, “We live to fish.” But this winter the Van Tassells had an adventure in the Amazon that surpassed even their own lofty standards. Adam Van Tassell hooked into and landed a fire peacock bass (Cichla miraenae) that he believes is the biggest ever caught. Here’s how two Minnesotans came out of the Amazon alive, with a record fish to boot.

