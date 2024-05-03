Ryan Rothstein: Turkeys not cooperating? Hunt them like deer

When I was younger, I made it an annual tradition to get absolutely spanked by wild turkeys. Every March, I would start practicing on my diaphragm calls, and I would read article upon article about how to kill a longbeard during each phase of the season.
I would try all the tactics I’d read about down to the letter and, without fail, I’d get close enough to think I’d seal the deal but would somehow blow it at the last second. This went on season after season, and the madder I’d get, the more determined I’d become to come out on top.