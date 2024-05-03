Jeremiah Haas: Mother Nature doesn’t follow ‘the book’

According to the outdoor rule book, walleyes spawn at 42 degrees on wind-swept shorelines over rock on a full moon! Big fish eggs are no good because they are from old females. Ducks and geese don’t eat fish (excluding mergansers of course). Need I go on?

If you have spent a bit of time researching the outdoors, you likely have heard or read numerous things like this because we all want to understand the outdoors better as a fisherman, hunter, or naturalist. However, if there is anything more true than these observations, it is that Mother Nature rarely follows the rules.

