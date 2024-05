High winds, heavy rainfall, and a few tornadoes peppered the spring turkey woods and fields the day before Iowa’s third season opener.

Better yet, hens were already on the nest, according to my landowner host in Iowa’s Delaware County. Both events promised a good hunt. Little did I know how good. As I staked out a jake and two hen decoys in the darkness, a throaty gobbler rattled from his roost 300 yards away. His confident invitation to any nearby hen went unanswered.

