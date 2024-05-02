The crappies are flying into the shallow water right now. Here are two things that can hurt you as you fish crappies in these conditions.
WI Daily Update: Two things that will hurt your chances when fishing shallow-water crappies
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
MN-FISH convenes with DNR to discuss walleye fishing regulations on Mille Lacs
Mark Holsten, MN-FISH executive director, confirmed that the group met with DNR Fisheries personnel in St. Paul on Tuesday, April
University of Minnesota Forestry Center in state-tribal land transfer negotiations
A bill in the Minnesota Legislature would transfer parcels of state-owned land within the boundaries of the Cloquet Forestry Center
Illinois DNR announces detection of chronic wasting disease in Ford County
Chronic wasting disease has been detected in Ford County, expanding the geographic presence of the infection in free-ranging deer populations