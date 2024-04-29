Wisconsin’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISER

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Neillsville Area Chapter banquet, 4:30 p.m., American Legion Hall, 6 Boone Blvd., Neillsville, Jim Wiltinger, 608-606-3065.

APRIL 27: Whitetails Unlimited Wisconsin Lake Michigan Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., The Village at 170, 170 Range Line Road, Kohler, WTU National Headquarters, 920-743-6777.

APRIL 27: Crivitz Bowhunters’ Club annual banquet, 5 p.m., Pullman House, N2190 Hwy. 41, Menominee, Mich., Tony Bently, 715-923-2714, Jeff Boettcher, 715-587-8166, Tammy Boettcher, 715-330-2291, club cell phone, 715-291-8666.

MAY 2: Whitetails Unlimited Fond du Lac County Chapter banquet, 5:15 p.m., Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, 625 West Rolling Meadows Drive, Fond du Lac, Jay Newton, 920-960-9594.

MAY 11: Whitetails Unlimited Bayfield County Chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Iron River Community Center, 8275 East Mill Street, Iron River, Jim Klobucher, 715-292-4403.

MAY 21: Darboy Chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet, 5 p.m., Ten Frame, 618 West Wisconsin Ave., Appleton, Contact Jim Reffke, 920-470-9881, or Terry Schroeder, 920-470-1722.

JUNE 8: Langlade County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited/Northeast Firearm Frenzy, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 50-gun give-away, Antigo Bow Club, 1112 Mendlik Ave., Antigo, Guy Landua, 715-627-4012.

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

Friends of Sandhill birding tour: May 11, 7:45-10 a.m., Sandhill Wildlife Area, 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock, $10 fee, register by email at vpalen@tds.net, led by experienced birder, Vicki Palen, 715-652-3131.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service annual youth outdoor festival: July 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pettibone Park, 700 North Pettibone Drive, La Crosse, Cristina Dahl, 608-514-1337, www.fws.gov/event/youth-outdoor-fest-2024. The event is also sponsored by the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department, Fox 25/48, the Genoa National Fish Hatchery, and Friends of the Upper Mississippi Refuge.

Wilderness First Responder Course: May 6-10 (or May 8-10 for recertification), 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, YMCA Camp Pepin, W10915 East Lake Drive, Stockholm, registration fees include room and board (commuter option also available), taught by Wilderness Medical Associates International instructor Phil Rach. The curriculum is comprehensive and practical, including all of the principles required to assess and manage medical problems in remote settings. Certification is valid for three years. Contact Erik Burton, 651-800-9316.

Wisconsin Youth Trapping Camp: June 10-14, organized by the The No-Name Gang, Wichman Farm, E5851 Long Lake Road, Marion, Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

A-1 Archery: Schedule of events. Call Dan Ellyson, 715 3861217. a1archery.com

Open Shooting 3D line: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Open Spot League: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

Delton Sportsmen’s Club: 9602 Barry Lane, Wisconsin Dells. Call Charles Hudzinski, 608 393 5300.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club: Call for schedule of events, 13804 Jambo Creek Road, Mishicot. Call Roger Vanderlogt, 920 323 4882.

Menomonie Archery Club: 2110 Hwy. 12, Menomonie, call Mike,715 308 5437, or Steve, 715 505 8627.

Outagamie Conservation Club: Call John Wilharms at 920 585 0890, or wiocc.com.

Rib Mountain Bowmen: Call Ron Hoppe, 715 573 9212; all ages welcome to participate in leagues and shoots; coffee klatch Wednesdays during winter; www.ribmountainbowmen.com.

Roche A Cri Bowman Inc: For list of events, call Lewis Holmes at 715 3476211.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club: 9408 Winnegamie Dr., Oshkosh. Call 920 284 6976.

Twin City Rod and Gun Club .22 rimfire rifle shoots: Fourth Saturday of each month, 9:30 a.m., three-position match shot with .22 LR rifles. Entry fee $8, all ages welcome, W7832 Winnegamie Drive, town of Greenville, Appleton, Mike Nigl, 920 527 8595.

Waunakee Gun Club: Open to all levels, Joe Leslie, 6680 Ripp Dr., Dane, 608 669 0197, waunakeegunclub@yahoo.com.

West Allis Bowmen (WAB): At 11601 West Hwy. G, Franksville. Email wabarchers@gmail.com, or call clubhouse and leave message, 262 989 5035, or go to www.westallisbowmen.com.

Wood County Rifle & Pistol Club: Call for schedule of events, 910 Griffith Ave., Wisconsin Rapids. Call 715 4241011.

SHOWS

Green County Conservation League gun show: May 17-18, Friday 3-8 p.m., Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Slice Ice Arena, 1632 Fourth Ave., Monroe, tables available, 608 426-0113.

Northwoods Wildlife & Wetlands Club 32nd annual gun show: July 28, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Manitowish Water Community Center, Hwy. 51 (at the airport), tables available, Bruce Bacon, 715-476-0016.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Delton Sportsmens Club sporting clays shoot: April 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 9602 Berry Road, Wisconsin Dells, Charles Hudzinski, 608-393-5300.

Lions Pride Endowment Fund 16th annual sporting clays shoot: June 8, 8:30 a.m., Milford Hills Hunt Club, W5670 French Road, Johnson Creek, Amber Young, 715-677-7000.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club spring archery tournament: April 27-28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, open to the public, Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club, 13804 Jambo Creek Rd., Mishicot, Roger Vander Logt, 920-323-4882.

Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club fall archery tournament: Aug. 17-18, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, open to the public, Mishicot Sportsmen’s Club, 13804 Jambo Creek Rd., Mishicot, Roger Vander Logt, 920-323-4882.

Sandhill Wildlife Area “Snakes Alive” open house: Sponsored by Friends of Sandhill, May 11, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sandhill Wildlife Area, 1715 Hwy. X, Babcock, free event with live snake presentations, Nature Store, refreshments, displays, activities for all, and wagon tour, Vicki Palen, 715-652-3131.

Wisconsin Trappers’ Association District 9 Summer Rendezvous: June 1, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., free admission and tailgating, Reedsburg Outdoor Club, S2064 Luedtke Road, Reedsburg, Patrice Rhodes, 888-601-8727, ext. 209.

Wisconsin Trappers’ Association District 2 Summer Rendezvous: June 7-8, Friday June 7, noon to 5 p.m., Saturday June 8, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Bloomer Rod & Gun Club, 17821 60th Street, Bloomer, Ron Kwasny, 715-296-2356.

Wisconsin Trappers Association District 4 Summer Rendezvous: July 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mountain Community Center, 13412 Hwy. 32/64, Mountain, Steven O’Mary, 715-927-0204.

MEETINGS

A.D. Sutherland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday, 7 p.m., Fond du Lac. Call Korey Wagner, 402 6572775.

Abbotsford Sportsmen’s: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., clubhouse. Call Rob Beran, 715 223 4363.

Baraboo River Chapter Kids & Mentors Outdoors: Second Monday of each month, 7 p.m., Rivers Edge Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Call Rick Miotke, 608 415 0755.

Beloit Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly trap shoots, Beloit. Call Janice Chizek, 608 313 0356.

Brown County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., Osprey Point Environmental Center, De Pere. Call Peter Daanen, 920 632 4452.

Dodge County Pheasants Forever: Monthly. Call Jerry Tribbey, 920 344 5723.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

Fishermen Club: Third Tuesday, September through June, 7 p.m., Sheboygan Outboard Club. Open to public. Call Lyle Peshkar for more info, 920 452 9669.

Fox Valley Retriever Club: Tuesday and Wednesday, 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. For more info, go to www.foxvalley.com or call Tom, 414771 0811.

Green Bay Area Great Lakes Sport Fishermen: Third Tuesday of the month. September through May, Stadium View Sports Bar & Grill, 7 p.m. Open to the public. Call Jim Ryle, 920 680 0055.

Horicon Marsh Hunting Retriever Club: Monday at Hustisford and Thursday at Fond du Lac. For more info, go to www.hmhrc.org

Kenosha Sport Fishing & Conservation Association: First Monday of month, 7 p.m., Moose Lodge, Kenosha. Open to the public and new members. For info, call Dave, 262 620 8237.

Lighthouse Anglers Fishing Club: Second Tuesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, WI, 7 p.m. For more info, call Bill, 920 921 4337.

Manitowoc Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday, 6:30 p.m., Cabin No. 1 Lincoln Park, Manitowoc. Call Glenn Pfeffer, 920 684 9050.

Milwaukee Great Lakes Sport Fishermen,: Second Tuesday of month, September through May, New Berlin Ale House. Call Bob Wincek, 262 679 9752.

Mishcot Sportsmen’s Club: First Wednesday of the month, 8 p.m. Call Roger, 920 323 4882.

Muskellunge Club of Wisconsin: 7 p.m., second Wednesday of January, February, April, May, September, October, November, Machine Shed, Pewaukee. Call 414 213 8245.

Okauchee Fishing Club: 7 p.m., New Berlin Ale House on first and third Tuesday of the month. Speakers cover all aspects of Wisconsin fishing. Guest fee $5. Call 414 3501011.

Outagamie Area Pheasants Forever: Each month to discuss chapter activities. For more info on when and where of next meeting, call Josh Jackl, 920 5171039.

Prime Water Anglers: Third Monday of every month at Lakeside Bar, Stevens Point. For more info, call Jeff Rautio, 715 340 5455.

River Valley Outdoorsmen’s: First Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., 1,000 Island Environmental Center. For more info, call Ralph Vannulde, 920 570 3560.

Rock Valley Anglers, Southern Chapter: Third Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Boundaries Bar & Grill, Birch Room. For more info, call 608 4212982.

Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m., 5th St. Yacht Club, Racine. Features a guest speaker each month.

Sheboygan Area Great Lakes Sport Wisconsin Conservation Congress Spring meetings: Call Annmarie Kotuku 608 266 2952.

Sheboygan Walleye Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Crossroads Bar & Grill, Sheboygan. For more info, call Chris Gasser, 920 994 9057.

Shoto Conservation Club: Second Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m. at the Clubhouse. For more info, call Tom Rysticken, 920793 2650.

Southern Brown Conservation Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Thursday, 8 p.m., Rocky Top Tavern, Greenleaf. Call Mike Schmitt, 920766 0812.

Titletown/Packerland Muskies Inc: Second Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., Green Bay Yacht Club. For more info, call Jay Zahn, 920 866 9705.

Watertown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Watertown. For more info, call Gary Kurtz, 414 899 7120.

Winnebago Conservation Club: Third Tuesday of each month, Omarro’s Public House, Oshkosh. For more info, call Betty Brochert, 920 688 3122.

Winnebagoland Musky Club: First Wednesday of every month, American Legion Memorial Clubhouse, Fond du Lac, 7 p.m. Open to the public. For more info, call Richard Feustel, 920 948 2283.

Wisconsin Fishing Club: Second and fourth Monday of the month, Grainger’s, Greenfield. For more info, call Bob LeRoy, 414 688 4657.

Women’s Hunting & Sporting Association: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Wern Valley, Waukesha. For more information, Call Sarah, 262 968 3873 or www.wiwhsa.org

Yahara Fishing Club: Second Wednesday of month September through May at 7 p.m. at Bowl A Vard Lanes, 2121 East Springs Drive, Madison. For more information, call Gerald King, 608 513 8573.