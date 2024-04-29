Mother Nature disrupts timeline for restoration project on Northwest Iowa’s West Swan Lake

One of the most successful programs with Iowa’s water bodies is the restoration work done on the state’s shallow-water lakes, and one of the more recent success stories comes from northwest Iowa on Little Swan Lake, which is north of Superior.

The project began in 2017, but because of wet cycles of 2018-2020, a complete drawdown was not completed at the time. A drier period occurred, and a drawdown was completed. That helped get rid of many rough fish, which helped bring back the aquatic plant life and clean up the water.

Currently, West Swan Lake, another shallow-water lake located southeast of Gruver, is going through the restoration process.

