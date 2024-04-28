Search
Sunday, April 28th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Sunday, April 28th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Who needs a boat? Anglers can find plenty of places to fish from shore

A group of friends fish for trout on Homme Pond, an impoundment of the Middle Branch of the Embarrass River just north of Wittenberg, Wis. – just one opportunity to fish from shore. (Photos by Greg Seubert)

Expensive boats and fancy electronics are nice, but they’re not necessary when it comes to dropping a line for fish.
Take Wisconsin, for example. The Badger State is home to more than 15,000 inland lakes and ponds, thousands of miles of trout streams, hundreds of rivers, and shoreline on two Great Lakes.
How about Michigan, which has thousands of miles of Great Lakes frontage on lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, and Erie, hundreds of Great Lakes trout tributaries, and plenty of seldom-visited lakes in the Upper Peninsula.
And don’t forget Minnesota.

digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?