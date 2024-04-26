With striped bass now making their way up the Hudson River, and other Northeast tributary rivers, anglers pursuing these saltwater fish are brewing with excitement. Striped bass angler and conservationist Ed Skorupski joins the podcast to talk about issues facing the these highly sought after fish and their ecosystems, and also discusses how to catch them on the Hudson River by boat and from shore.
Episode 45 — Striped Bass Fever
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Green Bay produces giant 56-inch muskie for Wisconsin angler fishing for walleyes
A Northwoods angler headed to Peshtigo for Green Bay’s spring-run walleyes instead latched onto a fish he didn’t expect to
Warm water, temps to welcome Wisconsin anglers for 2024 fishing opener
Open-water conditions all around Wisconsin are looking a little different from a year ago at this time.
Thousands of anglers
If you’re fishing one of Minnesota’s ‘Great Eight’ walleye-fishing destinations this spring, here’s what to know
On Four Mile Bay and the Rainy River, from May 11 to Feb. 28, 2025, the bag is six fish,