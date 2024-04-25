Search
Wisconsin DNR invites public to meeting on St. Louis River walleye management

Many St. Louis River walleye migrate downstream to Lake Superior after spawning, and recent projects have provided some insight into how many fish make that trek. (Stock photo)

Superior, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host an informational public meeting on Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m. to discuss walleye management in the St. Louis River and the western region of Lake Superior.

This meeting will discuss:

  • The status of the population and fishery ahead of the St. Louis River walleye season opener May 11
  • Recent walleye-related projects in the area
  • Current management issues impacting the walleye fishery

Attendees will hear a short presentation on walleye management at the beginning of the meeting before the floor is opened to questions or comments on walleye management or any other Lake Superior fisheries topic.

“The St. Louis River fisheries are jointly managed between the states of Wisconsin and Minnesota, and the river features the largest population of walleye in Lake Superior, as well as the largest recreational walleye fishery in the lake,” said Paul Piszczek, DNR fisheries biologist. “The walleye population is completely sustained through natural reproduction, which the states carefully monitor and maintain through the protection of spawning fish in the system.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Minnesota lake projects allow connection to St. Louis River, providing more wildlife and fisheries habitat

Minnesota’s St. Louis River gets a stock of sturgeon fry in efforts to boost population

St. Croix River fishing regulations in ’24 will have two sets of rules from Wisconsin, Minnesota

Many St. Louis River walleye migrate downstream to Lake Superior after spawning, and recent projects have provided some insight into how many fish make that trek.

Under current regulations, walleye anglers fishing the St. Louis River and Estuary are subject to different regulations than those fishing Lake Superior proper.

“The divergent regulations between the river and the lake can make enforcement difficult near those boundaries,” said Dray Carl, DNR fisheries biologist. “Since these are the same migratory fish moving between these waters, we recommend finding a way to merge regulations to find a common regulatory framework that’s easy to understand and enforce while still upholding the goals for the fishery.”

You can find more information on Lake Superior fisheries management on the DNR’s fisheries website.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Public meeting on St. Louis River walleye management

When: Thursday, May 9 at 6 p.m.

Where: Barkers Island – Superior Room, 300 Marina Dr., Superior, Wis.

What outdoor activities interest you?