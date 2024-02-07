St. Croix River fishing regulations in ’24 will have two sets of rules from Wisconsin, Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The St. Croix River will see fishing regulation changes on the Wisconsin side, but Minnesota will remain the same this year. The two states had been working on changing some regulations for daily bag limits and fish refuges. Wisconsin was able to complete the process before the upcoming year, while Minnesota couldn’t finish in time. Shannon Fisher, Minnesota DNR fisheries populations monitoring and regulations manager, said 2024 will have some differences, but he anticipates similar regulations for the states in 2025.