Wednesday, February 7th, 2024
St. Croix River fishing regulations in ’24 will have two sets of rules from Wisconsin, Minnesota

The St. Croix River will have differing regulations from the Minnesota and Wisconsin DNRs for the 2024 fishing season. It’s recommended, especially this upcoming year, to look at the state’s regulations before angling on the river. The Minnesota DNR anticipates having similar regulations to Wisconsin for the 2025 season. (Photo by Brian Mozey)
The St. Croix River will see fishing regulation changes on the Wisconsin side, but Minnesota will remain the same this year. The two states had been working on changing some regulations for daily bag limits and fish refuges. Wisconsin was able to complete the process before the upcoming year, while Minnesota couldn’t finish in time. Shannon Fisher, Minnesota DNR fisheries populations monitoring and regulations manager, said 2024 will have some differences, but he anticipates similar regulations for the states in 2025.
Minnesota's Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report February 7, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Minnesota published in the Feb. 9, 2024, edition of Minnesota Outdoor News.

