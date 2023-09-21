Minnesota’s St. Louis River gets a stock of sturgeon fry in efforts to boost population

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR has completed its first stocking of lake sturgeon in the St. Louis River since 2000. The stocking came after seeing restored habitat and spawning in the river and a desire to increase the population. The DNR stocked 375 6-inch tagged lake sturgeon fry into the estuary at Duluth’s Chambers Grove Park on Sept. 12. Another 375 sturgeon are being sent to the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa with the goal of stocking in the upper St. Louis River. Lake sturgeon stocking took place periodically from 1983 to 2000 with 13 different year-classes being planted.