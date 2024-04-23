Search
Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Tuesday, April 23rd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Bear season approved in Louisiana for first time in 37 years

Louisiana held its last bear hunting season in 1987 and by 1992 black bear in that state were given federal protection under the Endangered Species Act. (Stock photo)

Baton Rouge, LA. — On April 9, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted unanimously to give final approval to establish a black bear season, running Dec. 7-22, 2024. The announcement highlights the state’s successful black bear recovery efforts.

Louisiana held its last bear hunting season in 1987 and by 1992 black bear in that state were given federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Through conservation efforts and protection the population grew and in 2015 black bears were removed from ESA protection.

The 16-day lottery hunting season will offer 10 tags, which will be valid for Bear Area 4, in the northeastern portion of the state.

MORE BIG GAME COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

What to know about moose and elk lotteries coming up in Kentucky, the northeast

Wisconsin’s Jackson County may see first bull elk season this fall

Resolution at Michigan United Conservation Clubs convention supports future Upper Peninsula moose hunt

Maine

Court Rules: Sunday Hunting Ban Constitutional

Portland, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court has ruled that the state’s longstanding ban on Sunday hunting is constitutional. The court considered a lawsuit that asked whether the ban on hunting game animals such as deer, turkeys, and moose on Sundays was still necessary. Maine is one of a dwindling number of states that restricts hunting on Sundays.

The lawsuit concerned a claim that the state’s “right to food” amendment to its Constitution should allow hunters to pursue game on Sundays. The amendment was the first of its kind in the United States when it passed in 2021.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court was not swayed by the argument. The court ruled March 28 that under the definition of poaching, the right to hunt “exists in situations in which hunting is otherwise legal but does not extend to situations in which hunting is illegal.”

Some 40 states have no prohibition on Sunday hunting. Maine and Massachusetts are the final states with full bans.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report April 23, 2024

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Michigan published in the April 26, 2024, edition of Michigan Outdoor News.

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?