Bear season approved in Louisiana for first time in 37 years

Baton Rouge, LA. — On April 9, the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission voted unanimously to give final approval to establish a black bear season, running Dec. 7-22, 2024. The announcement highlights the state’s successful black bear recovery efforts.

Louisiana held its last bear hunting season in 1987 and by 1992 black bear in that state were given federal protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Through conservation efforts and protection the population grew and in 2015 black bears were removed from ESA protection.

The 16-day lottery hunting season will offer 10 tags, which will be valid for Bear Area 4, in the northeastern portion of the state.

Portland, Maine (AP) — Maine’s highest court has ruled that the state’s longstanding ban on Sunday hunting is constitutional. The court considered a lawsuit that asked whether the ban on hunting game animals such as deer, turkeys, and moose on Sundays was still necessary. Maine is one of a dwindling number of states that restricts hunting on Sundays.

The lawsuit concerned a claim that the state’s “right to food” amendment to its Constitution should allow hunters to pursue game on Sundays. The amendment was the first of its kind in the United States when it passed in 2021.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court was not swayed by the argument. The court ruled March 28 that under the definition of poaching, the right to hunt “exists in situations in which hunting is otherwise legal but does not extend to situations in which hunting is illegal.”

Some 40 states have no prohibition on Sunday hunting. Maine and Massachusetts are the final states with full bans.