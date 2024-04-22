Ohio Insider: Kentucky bill attempts to put state’s natural resources authority in hands of department of agriculture

A controversial bill recently surfaced and was quickly defeated in neighboring Kentucky that would have put that state’s natural resources authority into the hands of the department of agriculture.

If this scenario sounds familiar to Ohio’s legion of hunters and anglers, it well should. It wasn’t all that many years ago when there was talk here about folding the ODNR Division of Wildlife into the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The bill was met in Kentucky with the same vigor as the notion was in Ohio: It was a bad idea.

