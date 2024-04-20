Episode 484 – Minnesota camping preview, steelheading tips, retracing Hemingway’s trout travels

This week’s show kicks off with a Minnesota legislative roundup with Outdoor News Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman. Then Sara Berhow, from Minnesota DNR parks and trails, joins the program to discuss camping options on state parks and other Minnesota lands this summer. Scott Thorpe, the man who possesses the Minnesota state record steelhead (caught in the Devil Track River in 1980) talks with Rob about spring steelheading tactics on Lake Superior tributaries. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the program with chatter about the two-part story that ran last week and this week in Outdoor News from John Maclean retracing the trout-fishing travels of author Ernest Hemingway in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and the Ketchum, Idaho areas.