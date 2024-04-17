Environment legislation passes in Minnesota’s House and Senate

The state House and Senate environment policy bills were debated and passed on each of the floors this past week. A conference committee now needs to iron out the differences before the Minnesota Legislature adjourns in a month.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here