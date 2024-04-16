Carp rebranding plan in Illinois hits supply obstacle

It has been nearly two years since the Illinois DNR announced its creative endeavor to fight back against invasive carp: giving it a new name and encouraging people to eat the fish.

DNR renamed invasive carp as copi – short for copious. The agency teamed up with chefs and food retailers who are on board with the plan and even offered incentives funded by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Yet it’s still almost impossible to find on store shelves. Why? The rebranding effort hasn’t failed, but the full scope of the project hasn’t fully materialized.

