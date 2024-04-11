Search
Thursday, April 11th, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Thursday, April 11th, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Michigan man sentenced for 2018 slaying of hunter at state park

A Clinton County jury found Thomas Olson of Grand Blanc, Mich., guilty in the slaying of Chong Moua Yang, 68, at Rose Lake State Park. The fatal shooting took place in 2018.

St. John’s, Mich. — A mid-Michigan man who murdered a hunter at a state park near Lansing in 2018 has been sentenced to 22 ½ to 60 years in prison, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Thomas Olson, 35, of Grand Blanc was convicted of second-degree murder and a weapons charge by a jury in February for shooting Chong Moua Yang, 68.

“No jury verdict or sentencing could erase the pain felt by loved ones mourning the loss of Mr. Yang,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement, “though we hope today marks a significant step toward healing and a renewed assurance of justice.”

Olson’s sentence was handed down Monday. Nessel said Olson killed Yang and stole his headlamp, knife, backpack and shotgun.

Yang frequently went hunting at Rose Lake State Park in Bath Township, northeast of Lansing. When he didn’t return home on the evening of Nov. 16, 2018, family members went looking for him and found him lying face down with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, Nessel said.

Witness testimony and a plastic bag with hunting spray that was recovered near the scene led police to Olson, the attorney general has said.

A message seeking comment was left Tuesday evening for Olson’s attorney, Michael Manley.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?