Michigan DNR reminds public that fish kills can be common in the spring

Lansing — After ice and snow cover melt on Michigan lakes this spring, it may be more likely for people to discover dead fish or other aquatic animals.

While such sights can be startling, the Michigan DNR reminds everyone that it is normal, since winter conditions can cause fish and other creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads, and crayfish to die.

“Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill,” said Jeremiah Blaauw, DNR Fisheries Division biologist. “As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams and canals.”

The public is welcome to report fish kills using the DNR’s Eyes in the Field website. If you suspect a fish kill is due to non-natural causes, call the Pollution Emergency Alert System at (800) 292-4706.