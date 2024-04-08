Mixed Bag: Kayak angler dies on Greenfield Lake

Carroll, Ohio — A 42-year-old man died after he was pulled from a lake where his kayak tipped over in Fairfield County on the evening of March 3, authorities said.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape told WBNS-TV in Columbus that deputies were called to Greenfield Lake in Carroll just after 6:05 p.m. for a possible drowning.

Investigators learned that the man, Jeremy Klobusnik of Lancaster, was fishing on the lake when his kayak turned over and he fell into the water, WBNS reported.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office dive team located Klobusnik and pulled him from the water. He was taken to Fairfield Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Greenfield Township Fire Department assisted with the response.

Ashtabula County Gets New Officer

Akron, Ohio — Ohio wildlife officer Joshua Lee Quail, of Crestline, has been assigned to Ashtabula County, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Quail replaces state wildlife officer Mark Williams, who transferred to Franklin County in 2023.

Quail, 32, graduated from Crestline High School in 2010. He served in the U.S. Navy for five years. During his down time, he enjoys gardening, hiking, rock climbing, sport shooting, and exercising.

Quail is one of 13 Ohio wildlife officer cadets who completed the 32nd Wildlife Officer Training Academy and was sworn in as a commissioned wildlife officer during a graduation ceremony on Friday, March 15.

Ohio State Parks Offers Photo Contest

Columbus — Calling all nature lovers, adventurers, and photography buffs as the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Parks and Watercraft recently announced the 2024 Ohio State Parks Photo Contest.

“Whether you’re capturing memorable moments with loved ones, discovering hidden gems of wildlife, or showcasing the natural beauty of our state parks, this photo contest is your chance to share your story through the lens,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “We’re excited to see the creativity and passion of our participants as they showcase the beauty and diversity of Ohio State Parks.”

There are five categories for you to get creative with: parks and people, wildlife wonders, adventurers unbound, scenic landscapes, and historic horizons.

The Ohio State Parks Photo Contest is free to enter. Contestants can submit up to five photos, one per category, that were taken on or after Jan. 1, 2023. To honor Ohio State Parks’ 75th anniversary, photo entries for the historical horizons category can be taken on any date.

To enter a photo, log on to www.discoverohiostateparks.com to find submission forms and contest rules. The deadline to submit your photos is May 3, and winners will be notified between June 10 and June 17.

Division of Forestry Issues $54,884 In Grants

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Forestry is a leader in promoting and using prescribed fire as a resource management tool in Ohio. Through the Prescribed Fire Supplies, Tools, Education, and Personal Protective Equipment (STEP) Grant program, the Division of Forestry recently approved $54,884.44 in grant funding for 19 projects.

“We are pleased to be able to fund such integral projects and help expand these vital fire programs throughout the state,” said Aaron Kloss, manager of the Division of Forestry’s fire prevention program.

Prescribed Fire STEP Grant projects are focused on supporting Ohio land management agencies by helping them build and expand their prescribed fire programs. Items that grant recipients purchase through the STEP grant program include personal protective equipment, radios, tools, weather data devices, pumps, hoses, and nozzles.

For many land management agencies in Ohio, prescribed fire is a critical tool to maintain important habitats and ecosystems. Prairie restoration projects are dependent upon disturbance to thrive, and prescribed fire has proven to be the most effective technique to promote growth and establishment of native prairie species. Oak/ hickory forests rely on fire as a disturbance to set back growth of competing species so that oak seedlings can become established and a dominant species. ODNR Forestry’s STEP grant program allows for cost share to help make important prescribed fire programs prosper at state agencies, county park districts, metro park organizations, and other local conservation facilities.

STEP grant funding is provided to the ODNR Division of Forestry from the USDA Forest Service. Due to matching funds, the grants led to a total of $110,307.53 for land management agencies in Ohio.

Bassmaster Classic Heading Back To Texas

Fort Worth, Texas — The Bass Pro Shops Bassmaster Classic will return to Fort Worth for fishing’s biggest event of the year. Dubbed the Super Bowl of Bass Fishing, this tournament is estimated to draw crowds approaching 150,000 to Fort Worth as anglers compete for a $1 million dollar purse on March 21-23, 2025.

The Fort Worth Sports Commission will host the tournament and festivities at the Fort Worth Convention Center and Dickies Arena.