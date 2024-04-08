Ohio’s river walleye spawning runs approaching peak

As spring progresses with somewhat cooler temperatures and lower precipitation amounts, the Sandusky and Maumee rivers in Ohio were at near normal levels, but stained, heading into April. Expected rain the first few days of April could raise water levels and prompt more walleyes to advance upstream.

In the Sandusky River, during the second half of March, some limit catches were made in the Walsh/Young parks section and slightly upstream at the cliffs area while the water temperatures ran 43 to 48 degrees.

