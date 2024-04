On Monday, April 8 just after 3 p.m., a total solar eclipse will be passing through Western New York, on to Central N.Y. and then through the northern part of the Adirondacks, exiting the state through Plattsburgh, in Clinton County. While this total solar eclipse travels over a third of New York State, the entirety of the state will be able to see at least 88% of a partial eclipse.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here