New York Mixed Bag: Orange County District Attorney’s youth fishing derby now underway

Goshen, N.Y. — Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler’s office has launched the fourth annual Youth Fishing Derby, which runs from April 1 to Sept. 2. The theme of “get hooked on fishing, not drugs” continues and the derby is open to youth ages 4-18 who are children or grandchildren of Orange County residents.

D.A. Hoovler says fishing teaches many life lessons, such as patience and how to deal with success and failure. Several U.S. presidents were accomplished fishermen and used fishing to relax from the stress and responsibilities of their office. This contest began during COVID-19 and continues to help young anglers make good choices. The event is free and all fish entered in the contest can be caught (legally) anywhere in New York State.

Contestants must adhere to all current New York State fishing regulations. Fresh and saltwater fish are eligible. To enter, email a photo of the contestant holding the fish, as well as the child’s first name and an adult contact phone number, to dafishingcontest@gmail.com. Each angler can enter up to three fish during the contest and will be eligible some very special prizes.

“I wish good luck to all our young anglers,” Hoovler said, “and I hope that you enjoy your time in our great outdoors.”

MORE COVERAGE FROM NEW YORK OUTDOOR NEWS:

Fishing season kicks off in New York with 1.9 million trout scheduled to be stocked

New York DEC holds black bass meeting, preliminary talks focus on St. Lawrence, east Ontario

New York bill would allow kids to begin hunting with a mentor at age 10

Reminder: NYS Outdoor Guides Association Winter Rendezvous Is April 4-7

Hamilton, N.Y. — The New York State Outdoor Guides Association (NYSOGA) is holding their 41st Annual Winter Rendezvous April 4-7 at the White Eagle Conference Center in Hamilton. The annual conference is a formal gathering of licensed and aspiring guides, held each year in early spring. For currently licensed guides and features industry-specific educational seminars, first aid and CPR renewals, as well as meetings and of networking opportunities.

In recent years the event has adopted the theme of “Voices from the Past” where a prominent guide from the past is highlighted. This year, at the Saturday luncheon, NYSOGA will have a guest speaker giving a presentation honoring the legacy of past guide and conservationist, Anne LaBastille. Too learn more, visit www.NYSOGA.org.

Roscoe-Rockland Chamber To Present Honors at Annual Two Headed Trout Dinner

Roscoe, N.Y. — The Roscoe-Rockland Chamber of Commerce is holding its annual Two Headed Trout Dinner, Saturday April 6, 2at the historic Rockland House starting at 5:30 p.m. The event recognizes people who make contributions to the sport of fly-fishing and through their acts of service to Roscoe. This year’s recipient is is Nancy Zakon, who has encouraged women’s participation in fly fishing.

In addition the Chamber has designated a new honor: The Golden Trout Award, recognizing an individual whose caring and generous spirit strengthens our community. The inaugural recipient is the Harris family of Harris Funeral Home (est. 1820), one of the oldest businesses in Roscoe, also known at “Trout Town USA.”

For more information on this event, email: Roscoeny@yahoo.com.

2024 I BIRD NY Challenge Kicks Off

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s 2024 ‘I BIRD NY’ Challenge is under day. New York has more than 350 Birding Trail locations. Birdwatching is one of the fastest-growing outdoor recreational activities in the U.S., as 7.4 million wildlife watchers generated $10.8 billion in New York State in 2022. The program was launched in 2017 and saw a 745% increase in participation in 2023, with 1,226 birding enthusiasts completing this fun challenge.

The Challenge is open to all ages and ends on Nov. 1, 2024.

Participants must identify 10 bird species of their choosing and submit a challenge sheet to DEC. Challenge sheets may be submitted online via Survey Monkey or sent via email or mail. Entries must be received by Nov. 15.

Participants will be awarded a commemorative patch, given a completion certificate, and entered into a drawing for great birding prizes. Two youth and two adult winners will be chosen.

Participants will also receive an extra prize entry for providing a photo documenting their challenge experience. To learn more, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/nature/animals-fish-plants/birds/birding.

30-year-old, 11-Foot Alligator Seized, Removed from WNY Home

Hamburg, N.Y. (AP) — An ailing alligator was seized from a western New York home where it was being kept illegally, state officials said. Environmental conservation police officers seized the 750-pound, 11-foot-long alligator on March 19 from a home in Hamburg. The home’s owner built an addition and installed an in-ground swimming pool for the 30-year-old alligator and allowed people, including children, to get into the water with the reptile, according to DEC.

The alligator has “blindness in both eyes” and spinal complications, among other health issues. The reptile was sent to a licensed caretaker until a place is found where it can receive permanent care, according to a release from the agency. The owner’s state license to keep the alligator expired in 2021. The state determined at that time the alligator’s holding area failed to meet safety standards. Officers took action this week after learning the “extent at which the owner was seriously endangering the public,” according to a statement from the agency.