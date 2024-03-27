Snowstorm halts goose migration in Upper Midwest, but much-needed moisture may help small wetlands

A spring snow goose migration thought to be two weeks ahead of schedule has come to a screeching halt, thanks to Mother Nature’s post-winter handiwork.

A multi-day snowstorm and unseasonably low temperatures that settled across the Upper Midwest earlier this week have reset the migration, state and federal waterfowl officials say, with thousands of snows and blues moving back south to find open water and snowless farm fields as they attempt to fuel up during their journey to their arctic breeding grounds in Canada.

