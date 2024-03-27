Search
Snowstorm halts goose migration in Upper Midwest, but much-needed moisture may help small wetlands

While the recent snowstorm that enveloped much of Minnesota put the brakes on goose migration and, thus, snow goose hunting here and in the Dakotas, the moisture that snow (and some rain) will provide should broadly improve wetland conditions for the many dabbling ducks, including mallards, whose nesting seasons will begin soon. (Photo by Dean Wattermann)

A spring snow goose migration thought to be two weeks ahead of schedule has come to a screeching halt, thanks to Mother Nature’s post-winter handiwork.
A multi-day snowstorm and unseasonably low temperatures that settled across the Upper Midwest earlier this week have reset the migration, state and federal waterfowl officials say, with thousands of snows and blues moving back south to find open water and snowless farm fields as they attempt to fuel up during their journey to their arctic breeding grounds in Canada.

