Ohio fish hatcheries to invite public into April open houses

Columbus — The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife invites the public to visit a state fish hatchery during this year’s open houses to learn about fish production. Hatchery open houses are free of charge and are a chance to see fish up close before they are stocked into one of Ohio’s many public lakes and rivers.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife operates six state fish hatcheries, which raised and stocked 40.8 million fish in 2023. Sport fish species raised for stocking in public waters include cold-water fish (rainbow trout, steelhead, and brown trout), cool-water fish (saugeye, walleye, yellow perch, and muskellunge), and warm-water fish (hybrid-striped bass, channel catfish, blue catfish, and bluegill). These hatcheries enhance many of the fishing opportunities that anglers enjoy.

Hatchery open houses are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location:

• Saturday, March 23: St. Marys State Fish Hatchery, 1735 Feeder Road, St. Marys.

• Saturday, April 6: Hebron State Fish Hatchery, 10517 Canal Road SE, Hebron.

• Saturday, April 6: Senecaville State Fish Hatchery, 57199 Senecaville Dam Road, Senecaville.

• Saturday, April 13: Castalia State Fish Hatchery, 7018 Homegardner Road, Castalia.

• Saturday, April 13: Kincaid State Fish Hatchery, 7487 St. Rt. 124, Latham.

• Saturday, May 4: London State Fish Hatchery, 2570 Roberts Mill Road, London.

During each open house, Division of Wildlife staff will give tours and answer questions about fish production and fisheries management. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about these hatcheries, view fish eggs and fry in production buildings, and watch older fish in ponds or raceways. Family-friendly activities and displays including an archery trailer and BB gun range will be available at some locations.

The majority of Ohio’s fish populations are sustained through natural reproduction. However, stocking expands and diversifies fishing opportunities in waters where existing habitats do not support some fish populations. Stocking is only one of many fish management tools used by the Division of Wildlife to improve angling. Learn more about Ohio’s state fish hatcheries and fish stocking locations at wildohio.gov.

State fish hatchery funding is provided by the sale of Ohio fishing licenses and the Sport Fish Restoration Act. Enacted in 1950, the Sport Fish Restoration program provides funding for sport fish conservation through federal excise taxes on sport fishing equipment, import duties on fishing tackle and pleasure boats, and a portion of the gasoline fuel tax attributable to small engines and motorboats.

In 2022, anglers generated $5.5 billion in economic spending in Ohio, according to a recent report released by the Wildlife Management Institute, Responsive Management, and Southwick Associates.