Search
Saturday, March 23rd, 2024
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Saturday, March 23rd, 2024

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Episode 480 – A catch-and-release walleye opener for Mille Lacs, Minnesota moose update, Stan Tekiela on Florida critters, and a giant hybrid Montana sheep

Top topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio include the Minnesota DNR’s announcement that Lake Mille Lacs will start with a catch-and-release walleye regulation. Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman break that down as well as a potential funding mechanism for an Asian carp barrier on the Mississippi River. Then Seth Goreham, wildlife research manager, from the Minnesota DNR jumps into the show to discuss the status of the state’s moose population. Stan Tekiela spends a segment recounting his recent trip to Florida where he saw painted buntings and giant iguanas. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with his thoughts on legislation that would transfer state lands to tribal bands in Minnesota. They also chat about a bizarre story involving giant hybrid sheep on a Montana game farm.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2024Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?