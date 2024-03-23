Top topics on this week’s Outdoor News Radio include the Minnesota DNR’s announcement that Lake Mille Lacs will start with a catch-and-release walleye regulation. Managing Editor and host Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman break that down as well as a potential funding mechanism for an Asian carp barrier on the Mississippi River. Then Seth Goreham, wildlife research manager, from the Minnesota DNR jumps into the show to discuss the status of the state’s moose population. Stan Tekiela spends a segment recounting his recent trip to Florida where he saw painted buntings and giant iguanas. Tim Lesmeister helps wrap up the broadcast with his thoughts on legislation that would transfer state lands to tribal bands in Minnesota. They also chat about a bizarre story involving giant hybrid sheep on a Montana game farm.
Episode 480 – A catch-and-release walleye opener for Mille Lacs, Minnesota moose update, Stan Tekiela on Florida critters, and a giant hybrid Montana sheep
