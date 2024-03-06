Minnesota moose population ‘stable,’ while elk count is called off by DNR due to lack of snow

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

On the same day the DNR announced survey results showing a stable moose population in northeastern Minnesota, state officials in the northwest reported a lack of snow – required for an accurate count – grounded this year’s elk survey. No elk survey and the important information that comes as a result of it will mean a somewhat conservative approach to the upcoming fall hunting season.