April is nearly here and unofficially spring is taking place on the river. While this year has seemingly been a year of early warm weather in Illinois, Mother Nature tends to know the calendar and stays on schedule.

Each spring anglers are treated to a few weeks when the waters warm, yet flood waters have not reached the Quad Cities area. Typically flood waters tend to arrive around the second week of April.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here