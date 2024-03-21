Steve Pollick: Wildlife, wild plants and weather — it is all connected

You can know that spring is just around the corner without bothering a glance at a calendar, just by watching signs of change in nature.
Sure, the official beginning of spring, by astronomical calculations, is March 19 at 11:06 p.m., Eastern Time. That is when the sun crosses the “celestial equator,” an imaginary plane that extends into space from the Earth’s Equator. It is called the vernal or “green” Equinox – for roughly equal portions of night and day. But wildlife, fish, and wild plants have their own schedules.