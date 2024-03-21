New York DEC adds virtual public information session to discuss brook trout pond management plan in Adirondacks

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) announced the agency is holding a virtual public information session on Thursday, March 28, to discuss the draft Adirondack Brook Trout Pond Management Plan currently under development.

The plan, once adopted following public review and input, will guide the state’s actions for managing pond-dwelling Adirondack brook trout for the next 15 years.

Earlier this month, DEC held two in-person public information sessions in Old Forge and Warrensburg. Based on the high attendance at these meetings and interest from other parts of the state, DEC is adding the virtual meeting scheduled on March 28 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Those interested in participating in the virtual session can register here. Attendees will receive an invitation to join the webinar once registration is approved.

During the meeting, fisheries managers will explain the proposed approach, answer questions, and solicit feedback to inform completion of the draft plan under development. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, provide comments, and engage DEC fisheries managers and biologists in discussion.

Public feedback will inform the ongoing development of the draft Adirondack Brook Trout Pond Management Plan, which will be released this year for formal public comment.

The brook trout is New York’s state fish and an iconic symbol of the Adirondacks. Brook trout generally live in small- to moderate-sized streams, lakes, and ponds, wherever cold water is available. Brook trout are emblematic of good water quality and highly valued by anglers.