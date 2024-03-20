New York’s 2023 bear harvest increased slightly from 2022

Black bear hunters in New York harvested an estimated 1,356 black bears during the 2023 hunting season, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. This was a slight increase over the 2022 harvest of 1,318 bears, but below the five-year average of 1,450.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here