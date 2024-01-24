Goal for northeast Minnesota elk reintroduction is 2026

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A vision turned plan to reintroduce elk to northeastern Minnesota has progressed for about a decade, and attendees at the DNR’s Roundtable last weekend were told the current goal is to begin moving elk – modest numbers at a time – beginning in February 2026. The elk would come from the state’s only elk herds – three herds of varying sizes in northwestern Minnesota. It’s a project jointly pursued by the state DNR and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. The Red Lake Nation, too, has been involved in relocation discussions.