Minnesota’s Outdoor Heritage Fund gets $29 million more in budget forecast

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council had surprising news in its Thursday, Dec. 7, meeting while also approving recommendations and bill language for the Outdoor Heritage Fund in the upcoming 2024 legislative session. Ryan Mertz, executive budget officer for Minnesota Management and Budget, shared MMB’s November forecast budget: The OHF is projected to receive an additional $29 million above the council’s October recommendation for spending about $151 million. Now, the November 2023 forecast projects funds available for council recommendations of $180.7 million, with a 5% reserve.