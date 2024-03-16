Tom Venesky: A new deer ‘season’ begins in March

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Sometimes the best seasons aren’t those set by a board or listed in a book. One of my favorite seasons has no official opening day, legal hunting hours don’t apply and there isn’t a bag limit. The unofficial start to this particular season, however, occurs in the middle of March – a time when most bucks have shed their antlers.