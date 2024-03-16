Mike Schoonveld: Find the warmest water for early-season fishing success

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Humans and other warm-blooded creatures have internal systems to help them adjust to a wide range of temperatures. Cold-blooded creatures, like fish, don’t have those systems but they do have “preferred” temperature ranges. When they get too hot or too cold, they move. If the water is too hot, they often just go deeper.