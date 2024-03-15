Underwater cameras are not just for ice fishing. Here’s how they work for open-water fishing.
MN Daily Update: Using an underwater camera during open-water season
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Jeffrey Frischkorn: Devil is in the details in Ohio fracking deal on state land
While the idea of using the fracking/drilling windfall to buy Ohio DNR commissioned officers Cadillac Escalades is a bit much,
Pennsylvania’s West Branch Susquehanna Watershed now has wild trout after water quality improvements
News about our environment can get you down, because so much is bad. Invasive species, climate change, habitat destruction, rampant
Wisconsin bowfisherman harvests extremely rare golden bowfin
Wisconsin’s Tanner Peterson describes himself as an outdoorsman and fireman in the short bio on his Instagram account, and now