Minnesota House approves bills for LCCMR funding, prairies

Bill after bill after bill moved through House and Senate environment committees this past week. The House listened to 15 total bills between Tuesday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 6. The Senate listened to 11 total bills between Tuesday, March 5, and Thursday, March 7. Some of the legislation relates to hunting and fishing activities in Minnesota. Deadlines for committees arrive soon: on Friday, March 22.