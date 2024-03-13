Minnesota Pro Fishing Tip of the Week: Open-water prep starts with fishing line

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Many anglers are putting their ice-fishing equipment away and preparing for the open water. With that in mind, it’s time to strip line off reels and get them ready.