Julie Sandstrom elected national board chair of Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock

Pittsburgh, Pa. (March 8, 2024) — The Ruffed Grouse Society & American Woodcock Society (RGS & AWS) announced today that Julie Sandstrom has been elected as its board chair.

Sandstrom is co-owner and chief financial officer of Sandstrom’s, a premier distribution company, a role she’s held since 1992. Born and raised in Grand Rapids, Minn., she enjoys the outdoors and has long been passionate about conservation, hunting ruffed grouse and all things bird dogs.

After graduating from Hamline University in St. Paul, Minn., Sandstrom has served on multiple boards in her industry and community and has been recognized for her leadership and volunteerism. She is the first woman to chair the RGS & AWS board.

“I come from a family of hunters and outdoor enthusiasts. I’ve traveled across the Western and Southern U.S., Costa Rica and Africa on numerous big game hunts and fishing trips, but my passion is grouse and woodcock hunting right here in Minnesota,” said Sandstrom. “Along with my father, we manage a 1,000-acre working forest property in northern Minnesota, with a focus on managing habitat and giving people the opportunity to enjoy hunting and the camaraderie that Dad and I enjoy so much.”

Following in her father’s footsteps, Sandstrom has been involved in RGS & AWS since she was 13 when she sold raffle tickets at her local banquet. She worked her way from committee member to treasurer and eventually president of the Grand Rapids Chapter.

Sandstrom has been active in organizing the National Grouse & Woodcock Hunt, serving as a board member and a guide for many years. She’s a dual life member of RGS & AWS, as well as a life member of Safari Club International and the National Rifle Association. Sandstrom also volunteers in the RGS & AWS youth mentor program.

“From the first moment you meet Julie, you can sense that she’s a leader. If you talk to her for more than a few minutes, you quickly find that she’s a passionate conservationist, too,” said RGS & AWS CEO Ben Jones. “What a great combination to lead the RGS & AWS board of directors. Over the past six years, Julie and I have had so many great discussions on the phone, in board rooms and behind bird dogs. I look forward to co-piloting the ship with her.”

Additionally, RGS & AWS elected two new members to the board of directors in 2024: Nelson Freeman, partner and COO of Checkmate Government Relations of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Rob Unkovic, managing director, senior vice president and financial advisor at Wealth Enhancement Group in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.

RGS & AWS thanks immediate past board chair Brian W. Smith of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, for his three years of board leadership. Smith will continue on the executive committee as immediate past chair.