Prairie chicken quandary getting Minnesota DNR’s attention

Minnesota DNR officials have seen a steady decline in the prairie chicken population in northwestern Minnesota in recent years. Emily Hutchins, DNR Erskine assistant area wildlife manager, said there are numerous factors causing the decline, including weather, habitat, and management. Along with the population drop, the DNR is seeing more hybrids of prairie chickens and sharp-tailed grouse, which makes the future of prairie chickens in Minnesota unpredictable.