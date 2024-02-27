Ohio’s Jim Inglis set to retire from Pheasants Forever

Washington, D.C. — Whether in the halls of Washington D.C., various statehouses, or at gatherings of wildlife professionals throughout the country, the name and career of team member Jim Inglis has become synonymous with Pheasants Forever (PF) and Quail Forever’s (QF) work in conservation and advocacy.

After nearly 23 years of dedication to the organization, Inglis will now forge a new path for wildlife and hunting access as he retires from PF and QF. Inglis will still represent Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever on several key issues.

Starting his journey at Pheasants Forever in 2001 as a regional wildlife biologist, Inglis quickly rose to become the organization’s first Farm Bill biologist coordinator and was a part of the team that launched Quail Forever in 2005. He ultimately established himself as a leader in government affairs, contributing his passion and expertise to four Farm Bills and helping to expand the organization’s partnerships with the Natural Resources Conservation Service, supporting the conservation delivery team’s rapid growth in the past decade.

Working to create policy, secure funding, and deliver conservation programs that benefit all the uplands, Inglis has helped safeguard millions of habitat acres through his years with PF and QF.

In addition, Inglis’ commitment to habitat and hunting heritage extends beyond Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, as exemplified by his induction as a professional member of the Boone and Crockett Club, as a current member of the American Wildlife Conservation Partners steering committee, and as the current fish and wildlife habitat expert on the U.S. Forest Service’s Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Advisory Committee.

A native of Clifton Springs, N.Y., Inglis grew up on a dairy farm where he developed his interest in hunting, natural resources, and agriculture. He completed his undergraduate degree at the College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse and obtained his master’s degree in wildlife management from

Mississippi State University, the latter of which recently honored him as one of its Alumni Fellows. Inglis currently lives in Upper Sandusky, Ohio, with his wife, Miranda, two sons, Nash and Kade, and the family’s bird dogs.

Moving forward, Inglis will continue to share his love for hunting and conservation as an active Pheasants Forever chapter volunteer, currently as habitat chair and banquet emcee. He will also start his own private consulting business.