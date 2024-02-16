Sharptail grouse society leaves Wisconsin Wildlife Federation over dog training legislation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A bill moving through the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate has created turmoil between conservation groups that usually partner toward common goals. Assembly Bill 512 and the Senate companion bill – SB 545 – would repeal a DNR administrative code that generally prohibits a person from hunting or pursuing any free-roaming wild animal with the aid of a dog from May 1 to June 30 in parts of the north.